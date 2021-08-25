Two killed as police and traders clash in Kahawa West

Police from the General Service Unit were on Wednesday morning deployed to quell the chaos that erupted in Kahawa West.

Traders took to the streets to protest the demolition of stalls by authorities in the area.

The demos that started early Wednesday morning have so far claimed two lives, according to locals.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

"One of the victims was a tuk-tuk rider and the other a boda boda rider," a protester told Nation.Africa.

The traders claim the stalls were demolished by officers from the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) without notice.

"We are angry because they have destroyed our only source of livelihood," a female trader said.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

The traders blocked the main road to Kahawa West from Kiambu Road.