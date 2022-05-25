Two IT graduates charged with cyber-squatting

Two information technology graduates have been charged with cyber-squatting after they allegedly created a domain name using the name of Apex Steel Limited without the company's consent.

George Omondi Auch and Christopher Okite were on Wednesday arraigned before the Milimani Law Courts to face charges of cyber-squatting after creating a duplicate domain of the steel manufacturing company.

The charge sheet stated that the two committed the offence between January 15 and February 2, this year at unknown place.

The prosecution said the accused committed the offence contrary to section 28 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act.

The Act prohibits the creation of a business name, trademark, domain name or phrase used by another person on the internet without authority or right.

If found guilty, the two will be slapped with a fine not exceeding Sh200,000 or sentenced to a jail term not exceeding two years, or both.

The police had claimed that the IT graduates were counterfeiting trade mark with plans to obtain money by false pretense.