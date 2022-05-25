Two IT graduates charged with cyber-squatting

Cyber crime

Christopher Okite Ongoro (left ) and George Omondi Auch when they appeared before the Milimani Law Courts.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The police had claimed that the IT graduates were counterfeiting trade mark with plans to obtain money by false pretense. 
  • If found guilty, the two will be slapped with a fine not exceeding Sh200,000 or sentenced to a term not exceeding two years, or both. 

Two information technology graduates have been charged with cyber-squatting after they allegedly created a domain name using the name of Apex Steel Limited without the company's consent.

George Omondi Auch and Christopher Okite were on Wednesday arraigned before the Milimani Law Courts to face charges of cyber-squatting after creating a duplicate domain of the steel manufacturing company. 

The charge sheet stated that the two committed the offence between January 15 and February 2, this year at unknown place.

Related

Read: Hackers release database of Israeli LGBTQ dating site

The prosecution said the accused committed the offence contrary to section 28 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act. 

The Act prohibits the creation of a business name, trademark, domain name or phrase used by another person on the internet without authority or right.

Read: Malware attacks in Kenya fall 29 per cent in the year

If found guilty, the two will be slapped with a fine not exceeding Sh200,000 or sentenced to a jail term not exceeding two years, or both. 

The police had claimed that the IT graduates were counterfeiting trade mark with plans to obtain money by false pretense. 

The two were released after posting cash bail of Sh100,000 each with the date for mentioning the case set for June 3, 2022.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.