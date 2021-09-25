Two in Nairobi charged with impersonating journalists

Fred Azelwa, Thomas Owino

Fred Azelwa and Thomas Owino at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on September 24, 2021, when they were charged over giving false information about being members of the Media Council of Kenya. 

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Two people were charged Friday with giving false information to the Senate public relations officer, claiming they were members of the Media Council of Kenya (MCK).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.