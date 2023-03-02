Two in court for trafficking desperate job seekers into prostitution

Two people suspected of luring women into an online sex syndicate have been charged with trafficking them for sexual exploitation.

Michael Ochieng Okwaro and Stella Syomiti Kingesi faced charges of contravening Section 17 (b) of the Sexual Offences Act (SOA) of 2006.

The two are accused of controlling two women by interacting through a hook-up website with clients which resulted in the two women getting involved in prostitution in their house in Kasarani, Nairobi.

They are also facing a charge of conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to Section 393 of the Penal Code.

They allegedly committed the offence on diverse dates between January 15 and February 27 this year at their house in Kasarani, Nairobi jointly with others at large.

One of the women met Ms Kingesi in early January this year in Nairobi and they exchanged contacts.

The victim who was desperately looking for a job requested Ms Kingesi to help her get a job.

A few days later, Ms Kingesi called the woman and told her that there was a job at StripChat that required one to have a national identity card only.

Sent the woman bus fare

Ms Kingesi sent the woman bus fare to travel to her house which the woman did.

The suspect told the woman that all that was needed was a laptop or smartphone and Wi-Fi to start the website.

She created an account for her and the complainant went online where she met a man who requested her to perform sexual acts and she obliged.

She was paid an amount of money on February 15 and she continued but was locked in the house without permission to leave.

The complainant realised that other women were performing similar acts with the same gadgets after she had contracted a sexually transmitted infection.

The woman later sent a text to an activist who alerted the police.

Police officers stormed the house and rescued her together with another woman who was also detained in the house performing similar acts of prostitution.

The two suspects were arraigned at the Makadara Law Courts where they denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Lewis Gatheru.

They were released on a bond of Sh100,000.