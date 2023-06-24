Two in court for assaulting man who wandered into their Nairobi home

Two men who allegedly inflicted grievous bodily harm on a man who wandered into a flat they live in while looking for his sister's house in Zimmerman, Nairobi, have been charged.

The two, Emmanuel Odhiambo and Hesbon Omondi, are accused of causing life-threatening injuries to Samuel Irungu on June 11, 2023, contrary to Section 234 of the Penal Code.

Mr Irungu went to visit his sister in an apartment where the two accused are neighbours. However, he found that she had moved to another house and the two accosted him as he was leaving the premises.

They allegedly attacked him with clubs before dragging him outside where they continued to beat him.

They then threw him into a sewer and assaulted him again before he was rescued by members of the public from the two suspects and their accomplice, who is still at large.

The victim sustained injuries to his mouth, nose and ears during the incident.

Mr Irungu was rushed to a local hospital in an unconscious state before being transferred to the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where he was admitted for a week before being discharged.

A police doctor who examined the complainant classified his injuries as serious.

The two suspects were traced and arrested after investigations were completed.

They denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Gerald Mutiso of the Makadara Law Courts and were released on a bond of Sh100,000 with an alternative cash bail of Sh30,000. The case will come up on July 10, 2023.