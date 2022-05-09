Two househelps charged with stealing Sh32m from employer

Two domestic workers employed by a South Sudanese entrepreneur have been charged with theft of Sh32 million in hard currency and handling of suspected stolen property.

Out of the colossal sum, only Sh3 million was recovered, Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi was told by State Prosecutor James Machira.

Mr Machira told the court Ms Ruth Kageha Livole and Ms Violet Engesa Aluse were arrested in Bungoma and Nairobi counties, respectively, after a seven-day search.

Ms Aluse and Ms Livole, who were charged with stealing three gold rings, USD280,000 (Sh32.4 million) and a black bag from Mr Atong Amos Agok Juac, were arrested on April 28 and 29 respectively and detained for interrogation.

They denied stealing the money on diverse dates between April 15 and 21 at Tipuwana Apartments in the upmarket Karen estate. They allegedly committed the offence jointly with others not yet apprehended.

The court heard Ms Aluse was arrested in Riruta, Nairobi County, by Police Constable Pamela Kaari, and $5,000 (Sh580,000) was found with her.

Ms Kaari proceeded to Kamukuywa in Bungoma County, where she arrested Ms Livole, who was found with $25,000 (Sh2.9 million), the court heard.

Handling the money

The two house helps are accused of handling the money, knowing it had been stolen or irregularly obtained.

They applied for bond, which Mr Machira did not oppose, saying the offence was bailable.

Ms Livole was freed on a Sh5 million bond while Ms Aluse was granted bond of Sh2 million.

In the same court, businessman Evans Nyangongo Bogonko was charged with stealing Sh131.6 million from a city bank.

Mr Bogonko denied he stole the money from Family Bank on diverse dates between November 13, 2018 and August 9, 2021.

The money was allegedly stolen from the bank headquarters in Nairobi.

Mr Ochoi heard that the trader allegedly retained the money in his account at Family Bank, Thika Branch, in Kiambu County.