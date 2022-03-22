Two suspects held in theft of Sh1 million chain

Two suspects will remain in remand for 10 days as police officers investigate the theft of a chain worth Sh1 million.

Mr Mcben Otaigbe and Mr Kevin Olotoyo appeared in a Kibera court on Tuesday, accused of violently robbing a musician of his chain while he was shooting a music video.

Police Constable Aaron Muema asked Kibera Senior Principal Magistrate Phillip Mutua to hold the suspects as police investigate the matter.

The two were arrested and taken to the Kibra Police Station on March 18 after the alleged robbery, which occurred at an apartment block on Ngong Road.

Determine nationality

Mr Muema told the court that the nationality of the two suspects is was yet to be determined.

He asked for 10 days to investigate the offences of robbery with violence, assault and being in Kenya unlawfully.

“I pray that the issue of bond and cash bail be determined upon presentation of the accused person on a date determined by the court and after the completion of the investigations,” he said.

He added that he would ascertain the nationality of the suspects and obtain the testimony of witnesses.

The suspects did not oppose the request for their detention.

The magistrate directed that Mr Otaigbe and Mr Olotoyo be detained for 10 days to allow police to complete their investigations.