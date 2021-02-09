Two finance bosses charged with conspiracy to steal over Sh80m

Two senior finance managers of a private company were arraigned Monday over conspiracy to steal more than Sh80 million. the enterprise.

Bernard Omondi Odhiambo and Jimmy Nandwa, of Vintage Africa Limited (VAL), faced four counts before Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku.

Mr Odhiambo is a finance manager while Mr Nandwa is a chief finance officer.

They were jointly charged with conspiring to steal Sh80,673,324 between June 1,2018 and May 21, 2020 .

Mr Odhiambo was separately charged with stealing Sh12,249,874 from the company while trading as Sense of Africa.

He faced an alternative charge of receiving that amount through his two M-Pesa accounts.

Mr Nandwa is accused of stealing Sh81,000 and retaining the same amount in his M-Pesa account.

He faced another charge of false accounting for allegedly showing that the Sh80.6 million had been debited from VAL’s account and used to pay its suppliers.

Defence lawyer Stanley Kang’ahi successfully applied for the release of the two on a Sh1 million bond.

