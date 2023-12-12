Two convicted of possession of hand grenades and teargas canisters

Two civilians have been convicted for being in possession hand grenades, teargas canisters and a police pocket radio.

Paul Mwangangi Mutinda and Jeremiah Ngigi Mburu will now be detained at the Industrial Area Remand Prison until December 20, 2023 when they will be sentenced.

While convicting the accused persons, Milimani Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Ms Esther Kimilu acquitted a police deserter Martin Munyi Ireri in the same case.

“The prosecution did not link him with the arms recovered by police at Loita Street within the Nairobi Central Business District on May 1, 2020,” the magistrate said.

Ms Kimilu said Police Constable Ireri had been deployed to work at Central Police Station when the items were reported missing.

Police officer acquitted

The police officers had been charged with stealing a police pocket radio worth Sh275,000 which had been issued to him.

He was also accused of stealing one tear gas canister (Model 2020), one tear gas canister (Model CS Burning iii) and another tear gas canister (Model 37/38) all valued at Sh3,000.

However, the magistrate said the two civilians could not explain how the items came into their possession given that “they are civilians and not allowed in law to possess firearms or any government stores.”

Ms Kimilu found the two guilty of being in possession of public stores on May 1 2020 on Loita Street Nairobi.

“The two failed to challenge the evidence tendered by the prosecution led by state prosecutor Ms Anne Munyua,” Ms Kimilu ruled.

“This court takes judicial notice that these two convicts are civilians and not members of the disciplined force. This cannot synchronize how the two had in their possession the grenades, tear gas canisters and a police pocket radio in a public store.”

Good working condition

The said items were recovered under the seats and in the boot of a stationary vehicle under the control of the two.

Ms Kimilu said firearms experts confirmed the grenades, tear gas canisters and the police pocket radio were in good working condition.

She said the two had been visiting PC Ireri who was residing at the Central Police Station police lines.

Upon convicting them, Ms Kimilu called for a pre-sentence report from the probation office.

In mitigation, the convicts pleaded for leniency saying they are the sole breadwinners for their families.