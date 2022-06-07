Two city mechanics deny stealing Sh100,000 from client's car

Two mechanics were charged with stealing Sh100,000 from a client’s car at a garage near Wilson Airport in Nairobi.

The two, Caleb Maua Kiche and Stanley Omondi, are accused of jointly stealing the cash from Wilberforce Juma on June 3.

Juma had taken his car to the garage for repairs and informed Kiche that he had some money inside so he should not allow anyone else near the car.

When he got his car later, he found that it had not been properly fixed.

He also checked and found the cash missing and he proceeded to the garage where he found that his mechanic was also missing.

Kiche later returned to the garage after Juma called him.

Kiche accompanied Juma to a police station where the complainant reported to the police and Kiche was immediately arrested.

He claimed to have worked on the car jointly with Omondi who had also left and switched off his phone. Omondi was later traced and arrested.

They denied the charges before resident magistrate Jackline Ojwang.

They were released on a bond of Sh200,000 and an alternative cash bail of a similar amount.