Two business women charged with defrauding job seeker Sh2.6million

Two business women will celebrate their valentine in prison custody after being detained for the offence of defrauding a relative of a job seeker Sh2.6 million pretending they would assist them secure employment in Australia.

Sophia Wambui Wachira and Elizabeth Njoki Kariuki were remanded on orders of Milimani chief magistrate Lucas Onyina before whom they were arraigned facing three counts of fraud.

The two denied conspiring to defraud Phyllis Wambui Sh2,637,300 claiming they would process a visa to enable her relative travel to Australia for greener pastures.

The two traders are accused by the DPP of committing the offenses within a span of several months between October 1, 2022 and August 30, 2023.

The DPP told Onyina that the two traders hatched the plot to defraud Wambui by pretending that they would facilitate her relatives travel to the commonwealth country to secure greener pastures.

A state prosecutor told Onyina that Wambui defrauded Phyllis 1.86 million while a second batch of Sh 777,300 was received by Njoki within 10 months.

They denied the charges of defrauding the complainant and applied to be freed on bond.

Applying for their release on bond the accused undertook to abode with the bond terms that would be imposed on them.

"The accused persons are parents and they have children to look after," said the defense lawyer.

The lawyer added that the children are of school going age and they have nobody to care of them if the suspects are incarcerated.

The lawyer requested the court to release them on lenient bond terms or cash bail which the prosecution did not oppose.

They were released on a bond of Sh700,000 with two sureties of the same amount or alternative cash bail of Sh300,000 with two contact persons.