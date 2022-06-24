Truck driver shot and killed on Thika Road

A truck driver was on Thursday night shot and killed on the busy Thika Road by an unknown man.

The hitman was armed with an AK-47 rifle.

Police say the driver was shot six times by a man who was inside a saloon car that fled the scene immediately after the incident.

The shooting occured near Utalii College around 10pm.

“He had parked the garbage truck at the Utalii tunnel and was waiting to transport litter when the incident took place,” Starehe Sub-county police boss William Sirengo said.

preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was contracted by the Kenya National Highway Authority to collect garbage on the Thika Road.

The police boss said none of the witnesses was able to capture the number plate of the vehicle that the hitman used.

Police officers attached to Pangani Police Station collected six spent cartridges at the scene of the shooting.

Cases of hitmen shooting and killing people have been on the increase in the recent past across the country.

Detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations offices are currently investigating the murder of a man, who was killed in broad daylight in Mirema, Nairobi.

In a CCTV footage that captured the incident, a man donning a cap and a coat, approached the victim's vehicle, drew out a pistol, opened fire and killed the man, who was identified as Samuel Mugota, on the spot.

Following the incident, police said Mugota was on the radar of investigators over criminal activities.