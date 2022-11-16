Transport paralysed as downpour renders Mukuru bridge impassible

Transport was disrupted for more than four hours after the Kayaba/Hazina bridge located in South B, Starehe sub-county was flooded on Wednesday morning.

The situation was attributed to downpour in Nairobi, with volumes of water in Ngong River flowing upstream from Ngong, Satellite and Kibera.

Confirming the incident, Starehe acting county Commissioner-Mr Philiph Mbuvi said that a bulldozer had to be sent to remove a mound of garbage that had blocked the bridge.

Those affected were children going to school and workers who use the bridge to access the factories. Others included traders, bodaboda, matatu and taxi operators.

Residents watch a bulldozer clear a mound of garbage that had blocked the Kayaba/Hazina bridge. Photo credit: Sammy Kimatu

"The bridge flooded and caused the river to be impassable. People had to use alternative routes to reach their destination. A bulldozer from a road contractor in the neighborhood had to remove the mound of garbage so that the water could flow freely," Mr Mbuvi remarked.

Also read: Construction of new bridge begins in Mukuru slums

Elsewhere, there was traffic snarl-up stretching more than one kilometre following a big pot hole covered with water outside the Glory Paint Company along Likoni road in Industrial Area.

At Lusaka Road near DT Dobie, drivers were forced to drive at a snail's pace after a drainage system became faulty.

Similarly, the junction of Gilgil road joining Entreprise road in Industrial Area was also flooded.

The Nairobi county government is facing a challenge during the onset of short rainy season after drainage systems across the city are blocked with garbage.