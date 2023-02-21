Traders relocate in joint effort to end drainage system menace in Industrial Area

More than 50 traders demolished their structures on Tuesday to pave way for the construction of a drainage system in Nairobi’s Industrial Area.

And earlier in the day, they relocated their businesses to an area along Busia Road next to the intersection of Entreprise Road in Industrial Area.

Chairman Busia Road Traders Association Mr Urbanus Ngila Mwau said they agreed to stop their work so that they give the contractor space to complete work.

'We all agreed after a consultation that we will remove our structures for a while to give the contractor time to finish the work,' Mr Ngila said.

Speaking to Daily Nation, area MCA Simon Mugo through his spokesman- Mr Stephen Okwach said the tunnel that is being built, will be connected to another one which passes through City Engineering company, before being connected to the main line.

Land Mawe MCA’s Personal Assistant Stephen Okwach Isa on February 21, 2023. Photo credit: SAmmy Kimatu I Nat

'When it rains, we witness flooding on Busia Road stretching from the gate of Comply company to the City Engineering company and the flooding cripple activities within factories,' Mr Okwach said.

Workers sweeping a dilapidated Busia Road in Nairobi’s Industrial Area on February 21, 2023. Photo credit: Sammy Kimatu I Nation Media Group

He said the main aim of building the system is to end the problem of flooding which disrupts businesses along Busia Road.

He pointed out that when the work is completed, traders will be allowed to return to run their businesses in an orderly manner.