Tout, accomplices in court for robbing passenger

A conductor who allegedly colluded with thugs to rob a passenger of her mobile phone in a matatu in Kayole, Nairobi before dumping her along the way has been charged with robbery with violence.

Joseph Maina Mwangi, who works for Forward Travelers Sacco in Mihang'o, is charged along with two accomplices – Robert Maina Mustapha and Dennis Musyoki Kivindu.

They are accused of robbing Jackline Wamuyu of her Sh10,500 mobile phone while armed with a knife on October 29.

The trio face an additional charge of conspiracy to commit an offence where they are accused of conspiring to rob Ms Wamuyu of her phone.

Wamuyu had boarded the matatu at the Mihang'o stage on her way to Eastleigh after Mwangi told her that the public service vehicle was going to the town centre.

However, five minutes later, a male passenger who had been in the vehicle before she boarded sat next to her and demanded her mobile phone while brandishing a knife.

The complainant tried to raise an alarm, but another man joined the attacker and they ordered her to comply. The men took her phone as Mwangi looked on.

Wamuyu asked the three to give her the SIM card, but Mwangi allegedly told her that she might even be raped and that it was good if they robbed her without confrontation.

Mwangi and his accomplices later ordered Wamuyu out of the vehicle after they reached Tushauriane.

She explained her predicament to a bodaboda rider, who gave her Sh50 to continue her journey.

The next day, Wamuyu reported the matter to Kayole Police Station and Mwangi was identified and arrested.

He revealed the identities of his accomplices and they were arrested at Donholm Stage along Jogoo Road. The mobile phone was not recovered.

The three denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Caroline Nyanguthii of the Makadara Law Courts.