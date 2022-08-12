Tim Wanyonyi beats Nelson Havi to retain Westlands MP seat

Legislator Tim Wanyonyi of ODM party has retained his Westlands parliamentary seat after garnering 58,400 votes, the electoral agency has announced.

Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi, who had conceded two days earlier, got 19,500 votes. This was Mr Havi's first stab at elective politics. He was vying on a UDA ticket.

“We are the minority in the contest for Westlands. The majority chose Timothy Wanyonyi. They duly deserve him in their wisdom or lack of it. On our part, we are contented with the outcome. Congratulations to you my elder brother, Tim Wanyonyi. Serve well,” he said at the time.

Mr Wanyoyi beat 10 contenders including Sylvia Kamande Mulama of Amani National Congress (ANC) who got 1,325 votes.

Westlands Constituency has 160,739 voters, of which 52.8 percent (83,321 voters) turned out to vote in this election.

While receiving his certificate, the Westlands MP elect thanked the voters and IEBC officials for conducting a peaceful election.

"The only thing I believe we must do as a country is to find a way to split this voting process because six elections in one day is too much. We can have a presidential and the parliamentary and county elections separately. That would be more efficient," he said.