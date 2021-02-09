Three traders charged with selling fake HIV test kits

Three traders were charged Monday with selling fake Uni-Gold HIV test kits and exporting them to Guyana in South America.

Erick Ndung’u Mwangi, Jones Oluoch and Robert Njoya denied three counts of the offence before Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku.

Mr Mwangi was separately charged with exporting 400 packets of counterfeit kits to Guyana on December 30, 2019, through the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.

The consignment to Guyana was valued at Sh800,000.

Mr Njoya, the proprietor of Intercare Agencies Limited, housed at the Duruma Shopping Centre along Duruma Road Nairobi, was found storing five packets of the counterfeit kits worth Sh12,500.

All the charges were committed contrary to Counterfeit Act Number 3 0f 2008 Laws of Kenya.

Meanwhile Ms Mutuku ordered the Immigration Department to confiscate the passport of a suspect wanted over a Sh14 million Department of Defence tender scam.

The court further directed the Directorate of criminal investigations to dispatch more officers to track down Mr David Kahi Ambuka, whom she was told has been on the run since he was released on a cash bail of Sh300,000.

She was told that call data shows he has been on transit between Nairobi and Kampalaa.

The DCI was given a month to arrest and arraign Mr Ambuka.

The case will be mentioned March 8,2021.

