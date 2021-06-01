Three NGO directors charged with Sh2m water tanks supply fraud

Mohammed Adeel, Florence Mukenyi Kariuki, Peter Edward Githae

Mohammed Adeel, Florence Mukenyi Kariuki and Peter Edward Githae at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on Monday, May 31, 2021. 

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

  • While applying for the detention of the three DAA directors, State prosecutor James Gachoka said police were yet to establish whether the organisation is registered with the Board of NGOs.

Three directors of a non-governmental organisation (NGO), who are accused of defrauding a company of 200 tanks worth Sh2 million, will remain in police custody for seven days.

