Three NGO directors charged with Sh2m water tanks supply fraud

Three directors of a non-governmental organisation (NGO), who are accused of defrauding a company of 200 tanks worth Sh2 million, will remain in police custody for seven days.

While delivering the ruling on Monday, Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi said they locked up their offices in Westlands, Nairobi, where the tanks were delivered by Super Tank Limited, then disappeared without paying.

The tanks were delivered to the offices of Development Aid Africa (DAA) at a building along Waiyaki Way in Westlands.

Mr Ochoi said police were pursuing the mastermind of the crime.

In the ruling, the magistrate said: “The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has proven that Peter Edward Githae, Florence Mukenyi Kariuki and Mohammed Adeel are persons of interest who deserve to be detained to get the truth about their operations.”

He added: “This court is convinced the police need more time to carry out an in depth probe to unearth the operations of the NGO Development Aid Africa.”





Wide probe

The three directors, who were arrested on May 29, will be held at Kilimani Police Station until June 7.

While in custody, they will assist police with the investigation and with the recovery of the tanks.

While applying for the detention of the three DAA directors, State prosecutor James Gachoka said police were yet to establish whether the organisation is registered with the Board of NGOs.

“The police investigation will spill over to Machakos, Kiambu and Nairobi Counties where they have received information the tanks are being hidden,” Mr Gachoka told the court.

He said some recoveries have been made at Kamulu in Gikambura, Kiambu County, and that police were rounding up hardware dealers in order to make more recoveries.

The court heard that the suspects phoned the recipients of the tanks and asked them not to cooperate with the police.

“There is information that the suspects have been calling their contacts and asking them to hide the tanks,” said Corporal Eunice Njue.

The officer, who has filed an affidavit in support of the detention plea, further said Mr Adeel, who is a foreigner, may abscond upon being freed on bond.

He was arrested at a city hotel where he rented a room.

The magistrate further heard that the suspects have no fixed abode and that “once released on bond they will go into hiding”.

“Fake” contract

Mr Njue said a report was filed at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) by Mr Augustin Nyalita, one of the directors of Super Tank, who said he entered into a contract with an NGO “which he did not know was fake”.

Mr Nyalita said Super Tank and DAA agreed on the supply of tanks with capacities of 10,000, 5,000, 3,000, 500 and 300 litres.

“All the tanks were supplied within one day at the Westlands office of DAA, which was well furnished,” he said, adding the agreement was for the NGO to pay upon delivery.

However, he said, the directors closed the office and disappeared.

The three were arrested with the help of telcos.