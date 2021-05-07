Three killed in Southern Bypass road accident

Accident

 A man and two children perished on Friday afternoon in a grisly road accident on Southern Bypass, Nairobi, on May 7, 2021.

Photo credit: File

By  Hilary Kimuyu

