Three killed in Southern Bypass road accident

A man and two children perished on Friday afternoon in a grisly road accident on Southern Bypass, Nairobi.

The man, who was driving a Toyota Probox car, lost control of the vehicle before it veered off the road and collided head-on with an oncoming truck.

According to Lang’ata OCPD, Benjamin Mwanthi, a Toyota Probox car was traveling from Mombasa Road towards Kikuyu Town when the accident happened.

“The driver of the Toyota Probox car lost control of the vehicle before it veered off the road and hit an oncoming truck,” he said.

Police said the driver of the truck escaped unhurt.

The accident that happened at around 12pm saw motorists along the busy road caught in a massive traffic jam. This comes just a day after a BMW X5 vehicle driver died on the spot after he rammed into a lorry.

Police say the lorry and the vehicle heading towards Kikuyu town, some 18 kilometers from Nairobi’s Central Business District.