Three charged with vandalising Sh9m drainage covers to sell as scrap metal

Three men who allegedly vandalised Sh9.3 million worth of drainage covers in Eastleigh, Nairobi County, for sale as scrap metal have been charged with sabotage and endangering the lives of the public in the area.

Josphat Mutinda Mutua, Samson Gatimu and Robert Kinyua have been charged with unlawfully destroying the metal covers used by the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) to cover the drainage system along General Waruinge Road.

The suspects were arrested by Nairobi County Government enforcement officers who allegedly found them removing the metal covers on the night of January 16, 2024.

They are accused of damaging the covers on various dates between November 1, 2023 and January 16, 2024, removing them with intent to endanger or knowing that their actions endangered the lives of members of the community. They also face a charge of destruction of infrastructure.

According to court documents, the county government officials were on their routine patrol in the area when they came across a group of people vandalising the drainage system.

The enforcement officers arrested the three while their accomplices fled.

The officers recovered more than 200 cover slabs from the suspects. Later, the three suspects led the county officers and police officers to a kiosk where they had kept more of the items and 300 covers were recovered.

County government officers had been on night patrol looking for people who were vandalising the drainage covers, endangering the lives of pedestrians and motorists alike.

The suspects denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Justus Kituku of the Makadara Law Courts.

They were released on Sh1 million bond each with an alternative cash bail of Sh500,000.