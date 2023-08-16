Theft suspects escape trial after paying stolen phone, cash

Two men who denied stealing a phone and money from a reveller inside a bar along Kangundo Road in Njiru Sub-County, Nairobi, got a reprieve after the theft case against them was withdrawn.

Bolton Willis Luhombo and Michael Muyanzi Kesekwa were charged with stealing the mobile phone worth Sh28,000, Sh25,500 in cash and a national identity card from Brian Irungu on August 7, but they denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Mercy Malingu of Makadara Law Courts.

The complainant told the court that he had been paid for everything he lost and wished to withdraw the case.

Court documents say that Mr Irungu was enjoying drinks at the bar when the two suspects allegedly stole from him as he took a nap. They were spotted by a security guard and a waitress at the bar who followed them outside as they left, and returning to the bar after almost an hour.

Also read: How lost ID card landed Kisumu man in violent robbery case

The complainant reported the matter at the Kayole police station and the two suspects were arrested alongside the guard who was on duty that night.

Police had suspected the two to be behind several violent robberies reported at the station that happened in the area but upon investigations, Mr Luhombo and Mr Kesekwa were found to have only committed the theft against Mr Irungu and were arraigned for those charges only.