Samuel Muiruri
Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Nairobi

Prime

The unique world of ‘mare mare’ business and why it thrives in city estates

logo (8)

By  Mercy Simiyu

It’s 9am and Judah Kirimi, a resident of Nairobi’s Zimmerman estate, is woken up by the cadence of “Mare Mare”.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.