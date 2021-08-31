The problem with Mombasa Road

The pain of motorists who regularly use Mombasa Road has gone from bad to worse and many are now wondering what the problem with the road is.

Traffic disruptions have become the order of the day thanks to the ongoing construction of the Sh62 billion double-decker Nairobi Expressway.

The contractor and the Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) have found themselves on the receiving end of criticism for failing to implement effective traffic management plans.

The road, expected to be completed by February next year, has seen motorists vent on social media, with some telling horror stories about arriving home at 5am after being stuck in traffic for more than seven hours. This happened most recently last Thursday.

A majority of motorists and pedestrians who have had to endure the unbearable conditions blame the contractor.

A drive through the roadshows that there are no warning signs for road users.

The biggest obstacles are impassable dug-up sections of the road, abrupt diversions and a lack of reflective material on barriers or no barriers at all.

The situation has triggered safety concerns as motorists grapple with less visibility and narrower roads. Then there is the small matter of dust-filled stretches as construction on the elevated highway continues.

But Kenha lays blame squarely on motorists, whom it accuses of overlapping on roads, which compounds the gridlock problem, a common feature on many Kenyan roads, especially during rush hour.

In a statement on Saturday, Kenha Director-General David Muchilwa said U-turns would be blocked on some sections of the road as they created confusion for road users.

The most affected area is the section between Gateway Mall in Syokimau and Mlolongo where the contractor has excavated all the sections between the service lanes and the main highway, leaving a narrow one-lane road.

Well-defined U-turn points

"The work area is also being watered on an hourly basis to reduce the rise of dust in the area,” Mr Muchilwa said.

He added that this would lead to the creation of new and well-defined U-turn points.

“The contractor needs to completely block off U-turns at some sections of the road because they are causing confusion. This should happen immediately,” he added.

The situation along Mombasa Road near Nation Plant at 11:25pm on Thursday night. The traffic stretched from Airtel Center all the way to Mlolongo. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Additional signposts would also be added on various lanes, especially in active construction zones.

Concrete barriers would also be used to block off unauthorised traffic movements. To address the dust issue, the authority would water unpaved road sections used by traffic at frequent intervals.

He said construction activities in Mlolongo would be accelerated and completed in the next two weeks.

On rising road crashes that have been blamed for the long traffic snarl-ups on Mombasa Road, the Kenha boss affirmed rapid intervention from traffic officers.

He added that in different sections of the road, Kenha would construct two traffic lanes.

“The contractor needs to create two traffic lanes in some sections of the road immediately. We have also identified places where we need to create new proper U-turns so that when you travel in one direction you can turn in the other direction.”

And on Monday, Kenha issued new dates for reopening major roads closed in Nairobi County to decongest and reduce traffic. The closing of the roads has been a nightmare for motorists.

Kenha said it has deployed a multi-agency team to fast-track and guide the traffic flow, especially on Mombasa Road and Uhuru Highway.

To reduce the time spent on the road, Kenha issued a timeline for reopening some of the major routes that were closed.

The section between JKIA and Mlolongo will reopen first on September 10.

The Westlands-James Guchuru road will reopen on September 30, while Haile Selassie-UoN roundabout will reopen on October 15.

Better diversions

One other major cause of frequent traffic snarl-ups on Mombasa Road is that there are no available spaces for diversions or alternative routes for the majority who use the road.

When Thika Road was being built, the contractor had space and created better diversions for motorists.

Motorists also had other routes they could use to escape traffic jams.

The new dual carriageway, which starts in Mlolongo on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway and stretches through the Nairobi city centre and terminates in the western part of the city does not have the same luxury.

From City Cabanas to Mlolongo, there is JKIA on one side and a national park on the other. This leaves the contractor with no option but to squeeze road users into the remaining space.

Kenha has warned motorists against causing traffic disruptions by failing to follow the designated drive roads.

Plans are underway to erect adequate signposts on new lanes and well-defined turning points, officials said.

Once completed, the road will have 10 entry and exit interchanges.