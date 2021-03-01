Elite Hawkers
Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Nairobi

Prime

The perils of being a female pedestrian in Nairobi CBD

By  Sylvania Ambani

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Nairobi CBD is filled with hawkers and street children who have resorted to harrassment just to get what they want. 
  • Women appear to be main target of these aggressive and unscrupulous traders. 

It started just like a normal day in Nairobi and Grace Atieno, like many others, was heading to town for work.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Indigenous communities using ingenious ways to conserve the Mau

  2. Elgeyo Marakwet the third to reject BBI Bill

  3. Joy as Isiolo fire victim gets new house

  4. Joho moves to tackle Mombasa's unending garbage problem

  5. Borana community members meet to foster harmony

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.