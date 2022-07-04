Tharaka Nithi boasts of first daycare and nursery of its kind in Kenya
Chuka market gets crèche for traders' babies
Mothers trading at the Chuka open-air market in Tharaka-Nithi County can breathe a sigh of relief after the County government constructed a crèche for their babies within the market.
Young children and babies will have someone taking care of them at the facility as their mothers work. The nursery has been constructed inside the two-storey ultramodern market.
Mothers doing business at the market can now conveniently and comfortably attend to their babies without having to travel back home or employ a babysitter.
Ms Faith Kalunda, Chief Officer Lands and Infrastructure said the county government constructed the facility after realizing that most women in small-scale businesses quit after giving birth, making it almost impossible to resume after several months.