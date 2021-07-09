Tenants escape Umoja estate apartment fire unhurt

Umoja fire

Smoke billowing from a residential building in Umoja, Innercore estate that caught fire on Thursday evening. 

Photo credit: Courtesy
By  Hellen Shikanda

Health reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The cause of the fire was not immediately established and no casualties were reported.
  • Building caretaker said a house help and two children in the house where the fire broke out escaped unhurt.

A residential multi-storey building in Nairobi's Umoja, Innercore estate was on Thursday evening engulfed in fire whose cause was not immediately established.

