Tenants escape Umoja estate apartment fire unhurt

A residential multi-storey building in Nairobi's Umoja, Innercore estate was on Thursday evening engulfed in fire whose cause was not immediately established.

Eyewitnesses however said there were no casualties reported during the incident.

Ms Grace Muthoni, who lives in the area, told Nation.Africa that she saw heavy smoke billowing from the apartment and she immediately alert the tenants.

"The fire broke out around 5:30pm. I saw bed sheets on fire in a balcony in the building's fifth floor," the eyewitness recounted.

The caretaker of the apartment, who did not wish to be named, told Nation.Africa that a house help and two children in the house where the fire broke out escaped unhurt.

Fire fighters from the Fire Rescue and Disaster Management Department of the Nairobi County Government managed to extinguish the fire by 8pm.

Efforts to get information about the incident from the police proved unfruitful.