Suspects who allegedly defrauded Belgian envoy of Sh4.8m to remain in custody

Two cybercrime suspects who allegedly hacked into the bank accounts of Belgian Ambassador to Kenya Jerome Roux and stole Sh4.8 million will cool their heels for seven days while a thorough investigation is carried out.

Ms Belinda Jepkemoi and Ms Yvoune Chepkurui, who had eluded the police dragnet for five months, are being held at Gigiri Police Station in Nairobi County.

Ordering their arrest, Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi said the suspects were a flight risk as they had been jumping from one county to another until recently when police cornered them in Kericho town.

Mr Ochoi said the suspects had been moving between Kericho, Mombasa and Nairobi counties to avoid arrest.

The magistrate said police zeroed in on the suspects in Kericho after tracking them from Mombasa.

Granting the police application through a Criminal Investigations Officer, Lawrence Irungu, Mr Ochoi said the suspects are part of a large syndicate of cyber criminals who have been giving Nakuru, Kericho, Mombasa, Nairobi and Uasin Gishu counties sleepless nights.

He said police needed time to carry out a thorough investigation to unravel the whole scam.

He said police from the Cybercrime Unit need to plough through a number of voluminous documents recovered from Safari-com and banks before they can charge the suspects.

Presenting the application to have Belinda and Yvoune remanded in custody, Mr Irungu said the two were members of a network of cybercrime gangs running several dens in Kericho, Nakuru, Eldoret, Mombasa and Nairobi.

“The said syndicate was involved in the theft of Sh4.8 million from the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium...some of the accomplices have since been arraigned,” Mr Irungu told Mr Ochoi.

The officer told the court that the suspects used five different mobile phone numbers.

“We have recovered the cellphones from the suspects and we are subjecting them for forensic examination,” Mr Irungu testified under oath at the Milimani law courts in Nairobi.

The court heard that the “syndicate is wide, covering various departments including the Ministry of Health, Safaricom, as well as various banking institutions within the Republic.”

The crime buster went on to say that the syndicate had defrauded unsuspecting pensioners of pensions running into tens of millions.

“The syndicate has majored in defrauding senior elderly Kenyans and foreign citizens who are pensioners enjoying their retirement,” Mr Irungu alleged.

He said he wanted to record statements from 15 victims and other witnesses who hail from various counties.

Mr Irungu said he and other officers had widened their dragnet and were approaching victims to come forward and record statements.

Asked by Mr Ochoi if they were opposed to the seven-day remand, Belinda revealed that she was still breastfeeding her baby.

"I have a two-month-old baby who is breastfeeding. I left the baby with my aging mother and I need to be reconciled with my breastfeeding baby," she revealed.

Yvoune said she has schoolchildren who needed her attention every day and asked for fewer days because “they cannot hinder police probing the cybercrime gadgets in the custody of police.”

In his ruling, Mr Ochoi directed the probation department to interview the suspect to ascertain whether she is a nursing mother.

“In the event she is breastfeeding her two-month-old baby let her be remanded at a facility where she can attend to her young one,” ruled Mr Ochoi.

He added that if “she has lied to the court, then the necessary action shall be taken.”