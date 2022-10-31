Steve Chege: He swerved to avoid hitting a boda boda rider and paid the ultimate price

A wrong turn made by a boda boda rider led to the death of Mr Steve Chege, a politician who in the last elections contested for the Laikipia Senate seat.

Mr Chege on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 3:30am was involved in a fatal accident along the Northern Bypass and was taken to the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital (K.U.T.R.H) Hospital.

The accident occurred near Kiamumbi estate.

At the hospital, doctors recommended he be taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and an online appeal was made that anyone willing to offer blood for Mr Chege to rush there.

“Steve needs a lot of blood and anyone can donate at KUTRH Accident and Emergency wing,” an online call that made rounds on social media read in part.

His death was announced by Mr Kiriga Githaiga who said that he was with the family at the hospital where he was admitted.

“Good morning everyone. It is with profound shock and acceptance of God's will that we have received the sad news of Steve's demise. We are still at K.U referral hospital following up. The family is here with us at the hospital. Kindly keep them in (your) prayers,” Mr Kirika Githaiga, a close friend, posted on Facebook.

His wife Ms Everlyne Wangare told the Nation that her husband's body was at the facility's morgue.

"It is very unfortunate that I have lost my husband in a road accident. We have viewed the body at the morgue. We shall communicate on what follows later," she said.

Rest Easy my friend

Mr Philip Etale, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) communication Director said “Rest Easy my friend. We shall meet on that bright morning.”

Journalist Catherie Riungu posted: "He died avoiding to hit a motorbike that was riding on the wrong side of the road, according to reports. Steve Chege, RIP. His car hit the rails and crashed dealing him life-threatening injuries from which he succumbed this morning while undergoing treatment at KU Hospital ICU. Bodaboda untamed madness."

The accident along the Northern By-Pass comes just weeks after a senior officer attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) and based at its headquarters along Kiambu Road died along the same highway.

Mr Boniface Muganda was killed after being involved in a hit-and-run accident along the Northern bypass in Nairobi on Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 9pm when the police officer, who was riding his motorcycle, was hit by an unknown motorist.

Police officers attached to Marurui Police Station found the senior officer lying on the road with multiple injuries.

Just like in Mr Chege’s case, Mr Muganda was equally rushed to KUTRH, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

At the scene of the accident, police recovered a National Identification card, a Huduma Namba card, a Police Service card and a Ceska Pistol.