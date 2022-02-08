State to resume issuing title deeds to Embakasi ranch plot owners

The government will resume issuing title deeds to Embakasi Ranching Company land owners in Nairobi starting next week, after a break of about one year.

Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney said the process will resume on Monday, February 14.

Plot owners will sign leases between February 14 and February 18 at the company’s offices in Ruai.

“In order to successfully conclude this process, the plot owners are requested to present themselves at the offices with all documents showing proof of ownership,” said CS Karoney in a public notice.

Individual owners are required to provide an original identification card, copies of share certificates and a copy of their KRA PIN. Directors of companies should provide a copy of the certificate of registration, a KRA PIN, a certified copy of CR12, and copies of the national ID.

For self-help groups, trustees need a certificate of registration, and copies of the KRA PIN and the national ID.

Ms Karoney warned that it is a criminal offence to present fake or forged documents, adding that no title deed will be given for plots with a dispute until the matter is resolved.

The ministry had been issuing title deeds for Embakasi Ranching Company plot owners since September 2020.

However, in May last year, the process was halted to give the government time to clean up the ranching company’s membership register.

Ms Karoney said at the time that the records of the firm, registered in 1972, were a mess, making it difficult for the ministry to beat President Uhuru Kenyatta’s deadline of dissolving the firm and issuing land ownership documents to its members.

The ministry had processed 25,000 title deeds but had issued only 2,000 against an estimated 35,000 shareholders.

Ms Karoney blamed the slow pace to the lack of original and proper succession documents among some land owners.

The 24,000-acre ranch was acquired by the company 45 years ago as a dairy and horticulture enterprise, before it transformed into a land-buying and selling outfit. Its members come mainly from Nairobi, Kiambu and Murang’a counties, and most of them have since died.