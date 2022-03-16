State suspends nationwide crackdown on matatu's

The government has suspended multi agency crackdown on public service vehicles following consultation between the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and leaders of PSV associations.

In a statement signed by Police spokesman Bruno Shioso and Edwin Mukabana, the chairman of the Federation of Public Transport sector, the nationwide strike by matatu's that was to begin today was been also suspended.

In the statement, the National Police Service, NTSA and the Federation of public transport sector said that the decision was reached after a meeting, where it was decided that the PSV sector will be represented in future operations.

The crackdown targeted drivers who had installed strobe or flashing lights, those with foreign number plates without motor vehicle foreign permits and illegal public service vehicles, including those that operate at night

Also targeted were speeding vehicles that carry miraa especially and unlicensed tuktuks in Nairobi, Mombasa and environs. In Western Kenya, the crackdown targeted vehicles that ferry sugar canes in sugar growing regions.