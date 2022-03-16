State suspends nationwide crackdown on matatu's

Green Park

PSV vehicles and passengers at Green Park terminus during a test run on June 18, 2021 conducted by Nairobi Metropolitan Services.
 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  Mercy Chelangat

The government has suspended multi agency crackdown on public service vehicles following consultation between the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and leaders of PSV associations.

