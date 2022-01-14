State, Orbit Chemicals strike deal to stop Mukuru Kwa Njenga evictions

Mukuru demolitions

Demolished houses at Mukuru-Fuata Nyayo slums in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Sammy Kimatu | Nation Media Group

By  Steve Otieno

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Mukuru Kwa Njenga residents will no longer live in fear of evictions and demolitions after the private owner of the disputed land housing thousands of houses agreed to a deal brokered by the government.

