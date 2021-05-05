State House to go without water for 24 hours, Nairobi Water says

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company announced an interruption of water supply in some estates within the county.

By  Amina Wako

Reporter

Nation Media Group

State House, Nairobi, is among key installations that are set to go without water for a day.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. NCCK condemns violent Embu eviction

  2. Survey: Weak extension services barrier to food safety

  3. New oxygen plant 'to save Taita Taveta county millions'

  4. State House to go without water for 24 hours

  5. Why police in Maragua want to shoot at thousands of bats

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.