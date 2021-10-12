State borrows Sh6.4bn from Korea for BRT

A Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) station under construction along Thika Road. 

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
By  Edwin Mutai

Parliamentary Reporter

Nation Media Group

The government has borrowed Sh6.4 billion from South Korea to finance the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) project.

