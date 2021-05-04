Stash of bullets found in Nairobi's Lucky Summer estate

A caretaker in Nairobi’s Lucky Summer area was shocked on Tuesday evening when he stumbled upon an abandoned sack stashed with bullets.

Francis Baraza, the caretaker of rental houses owned by Hojan Investments, said he was routinely clearing the backyard at around 4pm when he saw the sack.

He immediately reported the finding at Kasarani Stadium Police Station, where it was recorded under OB.42/03/05/2021. The matter was then handed over to Ruaraka Police Station.

“The reporter said that while he was cleaning the backyard of the apartment building, he found a sack with heavy items. [Upon picking it up and checking what was inside], he [found] items resembling ammunition,” states a police statement seen by the Nation.

Police from the Starehe Division went to the scene and confirmed that the items were bullets. Crime scene investigators were also present.

The police officers said the items in the sack were 18 rounds of .38 special bullets, seven rounds of 9mm tracer bullets, 414 rounds of 97.62mm blanks, one expended round of 7.62 blanks, nine rounds of live 7.62 special bullets and 30 rounds of live 9mm bullets.

The office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Starehe launched investigations to establish the source of the bullets.