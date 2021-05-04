Stash of bullets found in Nairobi's Lucky Summer estate

A caretaker in Lucky Summer, Nairobi, found a sack stashed with bullets on May 5, 2021.

By  Steve Otieno

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A caretaker in Nairobi’s Lucky Summer area was shocked on Tuesday evening when he stumbled upon an abandoned sack stashed with bullets.

