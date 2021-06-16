Stalled public toilet project in Kayaba resumes service

A public toilet project at a city slum that had stalled for more than a month has resumed service.

Since last month, residents in Crescent area of Kayaba in Starehe sub-county have been forced to seek alternative facilities after the Kayaba Community Health Workers Project (KCHWP) stalled.

The project stalled after a sewer line broke following floods that brought down the Kayaba-Hazina footbridge.

KCHWP’s chairlady, Ms Pauline Philiph said: “After the sewer pipe was swept away, we had to close the toilets and bathrooms until we repaired the sewer line.”

She added that repairs to the damaged pipe cost project members more than Sh30,000.

The project was built with funding from the European Union in partnership with the Kenyan government.

According to South B assistant county commissioner Michael Were, the project has contributed significantly to raising health standards in the slum.