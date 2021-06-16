Stalled public toilet project in Kayaba resumes service

Mukuru-Kayaba

Men scavenge for plastics in a dumpsite at Mukuru-Kayaba stage near Enterprise road in Nairobi's Industrial Area on July 18, 2019. The Kayaba Community Health Workers Project (KCHWP) which stalled after a sewer line broke has resumed.

Photo credit: Sammy Kimatu | Nation Media Group

By  Sammy Kimatu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Since last month, residents of Crescent area have been forced to seek alternative facilities after the project stalled.
  • The project was built with funding from the European Union in partnership with the Kenyan government.

A public toilet project at a city slum that had stalled for more than a month has resumed service.

