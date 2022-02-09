SportPesa CEO Karauri joins Kasarani parliamentary race

SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri

SportPesa’s CEO Ronald Karauri who has declared that he will be running for the Kasarani parliamentary in this year’s General Election.

Photo credit: File | Nation Meia Group
By  Mercy Chelangat

SportPesa’s Chief Executive Officer Ronald Karauri has declared that he will be running for the Kasarani parliamentary in this year’s General Election.

