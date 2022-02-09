SportPesa CEO Karauri joins Kasarani parliamentary race

SportPesa’s Chief Executive Officer Ronald Karauri has declared that he will be running for the Kasarani parliamentary in this year’s General Election.

Mr Karauri made the announcement on Wednesday during a function at Kasarani Health Centre.

While addressing his supporters, the former Kenya Airways pilot expressed confidence that he will emerge victorious in the race, noting that “it is the high time that changes are made in the constituency for its residents to live better”.

“I have been questioned [several times] as to whether I will vie and the people of Kasarani say they want me to lead them. It is in this spirit that I have honoured their call,” said Mr Karauri, to the cheer of the crowd.

“I am confident that on August 9 morning, I will be declared Kasarani’s Member of Parliament,” he added.

No party yet

However, he is yet to announce which party he will by vying on.

Mr Kararuri is popularly known as the jovial pilot who raised SportPesa from its knees to being one of the largest betting firms in East Africa.

He has now joined politics, walking in the footsteps of his father, former Tigania East MP Matthew Adams Karauri.

The SportPesa boss was born in Meru but grew up in Nairobi, the family having moved to be close to their father. He grew up in Buruburu, went to Harambee Primary School and then proceeded to Mang’u High School before joining the University of Nairobi to study mechanical engineering. He would eventually drop out to pursue aviation.

Now, with his sights on the Kasarani Constituency seat, Ronald Karauri will be contesting against current MP Mercy Gakuya, who will be seeking to defend her seat.

Rapper Jackson Makini alias Prezzo has also expressed interest for the same seat.