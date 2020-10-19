Sonko’s nominee to service board skips vetting

The search for a new secretary for the Nairobi County Public Service Board is set to drag on as the nominee failed to turn up for vetting.

Philip Kaingu, who had been nominated by Governor Mike Sonko to replace Meshack Guto, failed to appear before the County Assembly Labour and Social Welfare Committee.

Mr Sonko forwarded the advocate’s name to the assembly in September for consideration.

Mr Kaingu and Jack Owino, who had been nominated to the position of a member to the board, were to appear before the team led by Anthony Ngaruiya on October 5 for vetting and approval hearings.

Mr Ngaruiya said Mr Kaingu had collected the vetting forms and submitted clearance documents as required, only to later inform the clerk’s office of his decision not to attend the vetting.

No memoranda from the public contested his suitability for the position.

A report by the committee tabled before the assembly last Thursday said he informed the committee of his decision in a letter dated October 1.

Consequently, the committee recommended that the appointment wait until provisions of the law on public appointments are complied with, prolonging the search for Mr Guto’s successor.

This means that Ms Susan Waweru, who has been acting as the secretary to the board since Mr Guto’s tenure ended, will continue holding the position until a substantive secretary is found.

Past rejection

The report noted that Sonko first nominated the candidate to the same position in March but that he did not qualify.

The committee rejected his appointment in July on grounds that he was not a certified public secretary as required under section 58(1)(c) of the County Governments Act, 2012.

Mr Ngaruiya said that pursuant to section 10(ii) of the Public Appointments (County Assemblies Approval) Act, 2017, Mr Kaingu needed to demonstrate that the conditions set after he was rejected had been fulfilled.

The provision states that a nominating authority shall not resubmit the name of a candidate whose nomination has been rejected by the county assembly unless the circumstances relied cease to exist.

“The nominee failed to attend the approval hearing hence the committee did not make any observations with regard to his nomination,” Mr Ngaruiya said without revealing the contents of Mr Kaingu’s withdrawal letter.

Mr Owino nomination as a member to the board was approved, the committee saying he had the requisite abilities, qualifications and experience.