A man dashes across a busy road under a footbridge near Allsops in Nairobi on October 27, 2021.

Shortcut to the grave: Why city residents won’t use footbridges

By  Steve Otieno

Even with footbridges on major roads in Nairobi, pedestrians still opt to cross busy roads in total disregard of the facilities built for their safety.

