Sh400m debt affects health care services in Nairobi County

Nairobi Metropolitan Services boss Major General Mohammed Badi.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group
By  Ibrahim Oruko  &  Nasibo Kabale

The supply of pharmaceutical products to the Nairobi City-County’s major hospitals has been derailed by a Sh403 million debt to the national drugs supplier.

