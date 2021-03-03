Sh380m footbridges to fall as Expressway takes shape

Four pedestrian footbridges that were built at a cost of more than Sh380 million will be demolished and relocated to new sites along the Nairobi Expressway road that is currently under construction.

The footbridges are situated in Mlolongo and at Imara Daima near Libra House along Kenya’s first-double decker highway.

The other two footbridges are located in General Motors on Enterprise Road and at St Mark's church in Westlands, Nairobi.

The four bridges on the 27.1km road that links the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Nairobi-Nakuru highway were built between 2009 and 2015.

“We are demolishing the four footbridges and relocating them to new sites along the corridor. This is a normal thing in road construction,” KeNHA director-general Peter Mundinia told Shipping and Logistics in an interview yesterday.

Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) Director General Peter Mundinia. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Tecla Lorupe Road

Mr Mundinia said the Mlolongo footbridge will be relocated to Mulley’s Supermarket off Airport North Road while the Imara Daima footbridge will be relocated to the ASL Packaging on Tecla Lorupe Road.

The General Motors footbridge will be shifted to a new location along Enterprise Road while the St Mark’s Church footbridge will be relocated to Dunhill Towers along Waiyaki Way.

“The footbridges we are demolishing are made of steel. This means that we are not going to put into waste any parts demolished,” he said.

The three-year Expressway project, launched in October last year, is projected to ease heavy traffic on Mombasa Road, Uhuru Highway and Waiyaki Way.