Sh380m footbridges to fall as Expressway takes shape

One of the footbridges on Mombasa Road near General Motors. The footbridge will be unbolted to allow construction of the Nairobi Expressway.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
NMG logo (6)

By  Bonface Otieno

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

Four pedestrian footbridges that were built at a cost of more than Sh380 million will be demolished and relocated to new sites along the Nairobi Expressway road that is currently under construction.

