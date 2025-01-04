Two people injured, dozens left homeless as fire razes houses in Kawangware

Two people were injured and dozens left homeless after a fire razed at least 28 houses in Kawangware 56, Dagoretti North, on Friday night.

The flames were linked to an explosion at a gas and petrol refilling shop situated in the densely populated residential area of Kenya’s capital Nairobi.

The injured were admitted to Wema Hospital in Kawangware and Eagle Hospital in Kangemi.

According to witnesses, the incident, which also left business owners counting losses, the blast was preceded by a gas leak.

“At first, we heard a hissing sound from a gas cylinder. Then, there was an explosion that forced us to rush outside,” said Ms Phyllis Waithera, the owner of some of the affected houses.

Members of the public retrieve remains of valuables at the site of a fire that razed several houses in Nairobi’s Kawangware 56 estate on January 03, 2025. Photo credit: Fridah Okachi | Nation Media Group

The explosion caused panic, with tenants fleeing in different directions from the inferno. The majority of the tenants fled towards the Muslim and Kangemi, seeking refuge and safety.

“It was terrifying. Those of us who were left behind could not salvage anything. My neighbours tried to save their property, but some were stolen in the melee,” added Ms Waithera.

The sheer intensity of the fire and the deafening sounds of crackling flames added to the chaos, leaving families disoriented and separated as others got injured.

Among the injured was Damaris Maurice’s sister, who was rescued inside one of the burning houses. According to Ms Maurice, her sister lost consciousness and suffered burns on both legs.

“My sister is unable to speak and was rescued with severe burns. We are also searching for her two children, who are missing,” the distraught woman said.

Petrol shop caught fire

The incident also dealt a major blow to business people in the area.

Mr Samson Kamau, a shop owner, reported losing Sh700,000 in cash, which he said he had kept to pay suppliers.

The loss has left the shopkeeper in a precarious financial situation, with no insurance cover for his business or the cash that he had stored.

“I had stepped out to take a shower, planning to return later to settle payments. After the petrol shop caught fire, the flames spread to my shop, and I lost everything,” he lamented.

His shop, which was a key source of livelihood for his family, was reduced to ashes.

“This money was meant to clear outstanding debts with my suppliers. Now, I’m not only facing the challenge of rebuilding my shop but also dealing with creditors who expect payment,” he added.

The cause of the fire

Despite the extensive damage, residents expressed gratitude to Nairobi City County firefighters who contained the blaze and prevented further destruction in time.

Patrick Mukoa, Nyumba Kumi elder, noted that three fire trucks arrived approximately 30 minutes after the fire started.

“The first truck ran out of water, but the second and third trucks managed to extinguish the fire. Although residents tried using water initially and it wasn’t enough,” he said.

Dagoretti police chief Kavinda Kilonzo on Saturday said investigations had been launched to determine the cause of the fire.

“The preliminary report indicates that the fire originated from an explosion at a gas and petrol shop. Two people sustained injuries as a result,” he stated.