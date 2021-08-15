Set aside Sh3.5bn for fish farming, Nairobi MCAs tell City Hall

Nairobi MCAs are pushing for City Hall to set aside Sh3.5 billion in its next supplementary budget towards promotion of fish farming in the capital.

The money will be used to buy and distribute free fingerlings to the youth and small scale farmers as well as establishing industrial cooling plants for fish preservation.

In a motion approved by the House, the city MCAs pointed out that provision of the free fingerlings and establishment of the cooling plants will boost fish farming.

Riruta MCA James Kiriba, mover of the motion, said the cooling plants will be put up in four different parts of the county.

He explained that the project seeks to boost food security, reduce poverty and create jobs.

A 2017 Kenya Aquaculture report revealed that the fisheries and aquaculture sector contributes about 0.8 per cent to Kenya’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), providing direct employment opportunities to over 500,000 people and supporting over two million people indirectly.

Small-scale fishers

“We want to create a very friendly environment to small-scale fishers, fish farmers and fish workers also among many other benefits to boost the economy of fish farmers. Kenya has a high potential for fish farming as it can offer prospects for sustainable food security and income for communities hence creation of employment,” said Mr Kiriba.

The ward representative pointed out that a 2015 status report by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries observed that fisheries development in Kenya was slow due to a number of obstacles such as high running cost, lack of access to high quality fingerlings, lack of political good will and low investment by Kenyans in the sector, among others.

Nominated MCA Mbugua Kabiro said the project will help city residents who do not have the luxury of space to do large scale farming.

He said the project can mirror one by the National Youth Service, when it was still under Devolution Ministry, in Kibera slum where residents innovated planting by using sacks to get vegetables.

Cooling plants

“The same project was giving youths tanks to rear fish and it has really grown, a proof enough that fish farming can be done in Nairobi. Asking the executive to appropriate Sh3.5 billion for this project is like petty cash for them,” said Mr Kabiro.

The MCA said the Ann Kananu-led administration can also rope in donors to help in setting up of the cooling plants as well as provide tanks for fish farming.

Nairobi Central MCA Daniel Ngegi said agriculture, including but not limited to fisheries, is one of the devolved county functions and as such, the project will help youths in Nairobi with gainful employment.