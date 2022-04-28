Senior City Hall officer arrested over bribery allegations

Detectives from the anti-graft agency on Thursday arrested a senoir City Hall official on bribe allegations.

Moses Munyi Joseph, a superintendent in charge of

operations at Nairobi City County investigations department, was seized for allegedly soliciting Sh500,000 bribe.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said in a statement that a complaint againt Munyi was filed by a city resident.

The complainant claimed the suspect demanded a bribe of Sh500,000 in order to offer security and protection to the complainant in respect to a parcel of land that is in dispute.