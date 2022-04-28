Senior City Hall officer arrested over bribery allegations
Detectives from the anti-graft agency on Thursday arrested a senoir City Hall official on bribe allegations.
Moses Munyi Joseph, a superintendent in charge of
operations at Nairobi City County investigations department, was seized for allegedly soliciting Sh500,000 bribe.
The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said in a statement that a complaint againt Munyi was filed by a city resident.
The complainant claimed the suspect demanded a bribe of Sh500,000 in order to offer security and protection to the complainant in respect to a parcel of land that is in dispute.
"Upon reporting to EACC, detectives investigated the matter and
conducted an operation leading to the arrest of the suspect while
receiving part of the bribe amounting to Sh130,000," the agency said.