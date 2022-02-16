Philanthropist offers Valentine’s treat to the elderly in Mathare
Residents of Mlango Kubwa in Mathare, Nairobi, were on Monday treated to a special Valentine’s Day by one of their own.
In a setting decorated with the Valentine’s theme of red and white balloons, 200 men and women, most of whom are elderly, were treated to a sumptuous meal and drinks before the celebrations were crowned with the cutting and eating of a cake.
The initiative was organised by Elizabeth Waithera, a philanthropist who is also aspiring for area’s county assembly seat in the August 9 polls.
"Most of the elderly people in our area sacrificed so much to see us grow but are rarely celebrated," explained Waithera, a professional psychologist.
"What inspired me to organise this treat," she adds, "is that in many of my home visits to the elderly, I realised old women are neglected by the society. I thought it will be a fine idea if we shared a cake, meal and drinks, and have a hearty chat."
"I've never celebrated Valentine’s before. I do not have a husband or children. We have never experienced such celebrations in Mathare. What Waithera has done has made me a very happy woman and I feel loved,” said 65-year-old Esther Muthingu.
Friday Nakowa, 60, added: "I'd never heard of Valentine's Day but it looks like there is too much love and satisfaction with such events. Our leaders should plan and give us more of these treats."
Ms Waithera, who will be contesting on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, has promised to vouch for healthcare, security and provision of learning equipment in the area if elected.