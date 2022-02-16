Philanthropist offers Valentine’s treat to the elderly in Mathare

Residents of Mlango Kubwa in Mathare, Nairobi, were on Monday treated to a special Valentine’s Day by one of their own.

In a setting decorated with the Valentine’s theme of red and white balloons, 200 men and women, most of whom are elderly, were treated to a sumptuous meal and drinks before the celebrations were crowned with the cutting and eating of a cake.

The initiative was organised by Elizabeth Waithera, a philanthropist who is also aspiring for area’s county assembly seat in the August 9 polls.

"Most of the elderly people in our area sacrificed so much to see us grow but are rarely celebrated," explained Waithera, a professional psychologist.

"What inspired me to organise this treat," she adds, "is that in many of my home visits to the elderly, I realised old women are neglected by the society. I thought it will be a fine idea if we shared a cake, meal and drinks, and have a hearty chat."

"I've never celebrated Valentine’s before. I do not have a husband or children. We have never experienced such celebrations in Mathare. What Waithera has done has made me a very happy woman and I feel loved,” said 65-year-old Esther Muthingu.

Friday Nakowa, 60, added: "I'd never heard of Valentine's Day but it looks like there is too much love and satisfaction with such events. Our leaders should plan and give us more of these treats."