Philanthropist offers Valentine’s treat to the elderly in Mathare

Valentine's Mlango Kubwa in Mathare

Some of the residents of Mlango Kubwa in Mathare, Nairobi, who were on February 14, 2022 treated to a special Valentine’s Day by one of their own, philanthropist Elizabeth Waithera.

Photo credit: Josephine Njoroge | Nation Media Group
By  Josephine Njoroge

Residents of Mlango Kubwa in Mathare, Nairobi, were on Monday treated to a special Valentine’s Day by one of their own.

