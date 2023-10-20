Section of Uhuru Highway to be closed for 3 days

The Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) has announced a three-day traffic disruption on a section of the Uhuru Highway for scheduled maintenance.

The closure will take place from Thursday October 19 to Saturday October 21 and will affect the Mombasa-bound lanes between the Haile Selassie and Bunyala roundabouts.

In a public notice on Thursday, the authority said the temporary closure is to allow for road maintenance works along the stretch.

Motorists heading towards Mombasa Road are advised to exit at the Haile Selassie roundabout, share the Nairobi-bound carriageway with Nairobi-bound traffic and rejoin the Mombasa-bound carriageway at the Bunyala roundabout.

“Motorists are advised to approach this section with caution and follow traffic signs and guidance as directed by traffic marshalls and police," Kenha advised.

The authority said it was committed to completing the necessary maintenance in a timely manner to minimise inconvenience to road users while improving the overall condition of the Uhuru Highway.

“Please plan your routes accordingly and cooperate with the authorities during this temporary road closure,” it added.

In July, Kenha closed a section of Kenyatta Avenue at the Uhuru Highway roundabout for 19 days in phases during off-peak hours.

The closure was to allow for the re-installation of a cross culvert over Kenyatta Avenue.

Kenha has been actively involved in repairs to lower-level roads, including the Uhuru Highway and Mombasa Road, which connect to the Nairobi Expressway. These repairs are essential to prevent flooding.

Earlier this year, Kenha said there were plans to repair and upgrade Mombasa Road following the construction of the 27-kilometre Nairobi Expressway.

This construction led to the destruction of some parts of Waiyaki Way, Uhuru Highway and Mombasa Road, which was the most affected.