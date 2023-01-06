Sakaja task force returns a scathing verdict on the state of city hospitals

A report by a health task force in Nairobi County shows that almost all Health indicators in Kenya’s capital are off the mark.

The eight-member team was selected in September last year by Governor Johnson Sakaja a few days after he was sworn into office as the fourth governor of Nairobi County.

Previously, most county health services were run by the now-defunct Nairobi Metropolitan Services.

The findings of the report, which have taken about three months to unearth, now propose a total revamp of the county’s healthcare system.

The task force, which was led by Amref Africa’s Chief Executive Officer Dr Githinji Gitahi, found out that despite being a county that has most of the health facilities in the country, its funding is still not adequate to cater for the needs of the city dwellers.

“We found out that Nairobi county was allocating the least budget in health per person per year. In the report we have advised the Governor to increase the health budget from Sh8 billion per year to Sh12 billion,” Dr Gitahi said.

Poor work environment

Some of the challenges that were raised by the task force include inadequate and poorly maintained health infrastructure, inadequate and demotivated health task force, poor work environment, shortfalls in the supply of quality health products and technologies, weak governance, scarce finance and inadequate health management information systems, among others.

The task force recommended that there should be an implementation roadmap and plan that will prioritise citizens’ health.

Acknowledging the gaps in the health sector in the county, Governor Sakaja promised during the launch of the report yesterday that he will appoint a technical implementation committee to ensure that the recommendations are put into action.

“Our healthcare is not working, especially when people lose their lives in hospitals. I observed that some patients share beds while others still sleep on the floor. There are no doctors, and no medication and this need to change. We should join hands and make it work,” Dr Gitahi added.

The task force also noted that the impact of poor health services affects Nairobians disproportionately and the one’s living in marginalised areas are the worst hit.

The committee has now recommended that there should be enforcement of community health programmes and equipping of all levels 2 to 5 hospitals in the city.