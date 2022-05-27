Sakaja promises to fix Nairobi hawkers’ plight

Kenya Kwanza Alliance Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja has promised to prioritise addressing the plight of hawkers in the city, should he be elected in the August 9 General Election.

The outgoing Nairobi Senator has also promised that his administration will not demolish markets and evict hawkers, as has been the practice in the past, but instead construct 20 new markets across Nairobi and ensure that each trader is allocated a space.

Speaking when he toured Nairobi’s Ngara market, Sakaja assured the business community in Nairobi that he will effectively bring to end the plight of hawkers in the city.

At the same time, the Senator issued a stern warning to Nairobi County government officers who are fond of harassing hawkers.

“Enforcement officers have two months, after which they will be required to facilitate the small traders instead of harassing them. We will enact policies that will offer growth opportunities and an environment suitable for business within Nairobi County,” Sakaja said.

He urged city voters to vote for the entire Kenya Kwanza lineup in Nairobi, including Senatorial candidate Bishop Margaret Wanjiru and Women Representative candidate Millicent Omanga.

per cent

During the tour, Sakaja was accompanied by UDA Starehe parliamentary aspirant Simon Mbugua and Ngara Ward MCA Chege Mwaura, who is seeking to defend his seat on a UDA ticket.

A recent opinion poll commissioned by the Nation Media Group (NMG) indicated that Sakaja is the most popular aspirant for the gubernatorial seat.

According to the poll, had the election been held at the time of the exercise, Sakaja would have garnered 37 per cent of the vote, followed by Mr Polycarp Igathe of the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition with 21 per cent.

The polls conducted by Infotrak between May 7 and 10 through computer-assisted phone interviews showed Mr Sakaja leading in 14 of Nairobi’s 17 constituencies, compared to Mr Igathe’s lead in three constituencies.