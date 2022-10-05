Sakaja: President Ruto to open Sh800 million new Wakulima Market

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced that the new Wakula Market will be officially opened by President William Ruto in the next three weeks.

Speaking on Wednesday when he visited the area to inspect the ongoing project along Nairobi’s Kangundo road, the governor said that the few disputes on the allocation of stalls will have been resolved by then.

The governor also announced that traders operating at the parking lot outside the market have been enumerated and will also be accommodated within the building.

The governor was accompanied by his deputy Njoroge Muchiri, Embakassi Central MP Mark Githiru, Embakassi West MP Mark Mwenje, and Mowlem Ward MCA Martin Wairobi. Photo credit: Governor's Press

“Immediately after the opening ceremony, stall owners will elect their officials who will be responsible for (the) management of the market, including running the amenities like toilets and parking,” Governor Sakaja said.

Displaced by road expansion projects

The governor added that the offices of the area MCA, and Ward Administrator would also be accommodated within the market.

The market that was built at a cost of Sh800 million will accommodate traders displaced by road expansion projects in Kangundo Road, Mutindwa as well as Dagoretti.

The Embakasi West MP asked the governor to donate county land in the area for the construction of a secondary school, and a social hall.

For his part, MCA Wairobi urged President Ruto, and the Governor to hasten disbursement of the hustler fund - a capital injection initiative to benefit small traders - that was pledged by the Kenya Kwanza team.

During the campaigns, the governor promised to ensure the city is operating in order, and that the traders would have a good working environment.

The President had also assured the Nairobi traders that his government would construct more markets within the country to ensure that their businesses are well protected.

Also, the government is expected to construct permanent markets in Gikomba Market, a promise that was made during the campaigns.