It’s official! Sakaja exempts private motorists from paying parking fees on Saturdays

The Nairobi City County government has officially exempted private motorists in Nairobi from paying parking fees on Saturdays for the next six months.

In a gazette notice dated December 1, county CEC for Finance Charles Kerich said the offer will last until June 30, 2024.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 5 (2) (a) of the Nairobi City County Tax Waivers Administration Act, 2013, the County Executive Committee Member for Finance and Economic Planning in concurrence with the Governor, Nairobi City County, waives parking fees for all private motorist in Nairobi on Saturdays until June 30, 2024,” read the gazette notice.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja had earlier said the move to waive parking fees on weekends was aimed at boosting business and making Nairobi more vibrant at weekends.

"This will encourage business establishments to open during the weekend and also provide an opportunity for Nairobi residents to support businesses and accord them an opportunity to transact on the weekends. Other leading cities in the world are very vibrant during the weekends. Nairobi should adopt the same vibrancy as this will ensure growth," Mr Sakaja said during a validation exercise of the Finance Act.

It is not clear what impact the directive will have on revenue generation, as Nairobi County derives much of its income from parking fees. In the last six months, for example, the county generated Sh3.57 billion in revenue. Of the total generated, parking fees generated the highest amount at Sh873 million.

Other sectors include land rates (Sh625 million), building and inspection plans (Sh541 million), single business permits (Sh426 million), billboards and advertising (Sh244 million), stall rent (Sh233 million), markets (Sh100 million), food handlers certificates (Sh51 million), fire inspection (Sh38 million) and other income (Sh431 million).

However, the Nairobi City County Finance Act 2023 increased the parking fee for saloon cars from Sh200 to Sh300.