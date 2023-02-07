Robert Alai now heaps praise on Governor Sakaja

Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly (MCA) Robert Alai has applauded Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja for what he termed as political moves that have surprised opposing sides in the assembly.

The MCA says that many had underrated Mr Sakaja in the build-up to the August 2022 election, where he defeated his main competitor, Mr Polycarp Igathe, who was contesting on the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition ticket.

Speaking during an interview on Tuesday on Spice FM, Mr Alai said the governor the carries the hopes of the people of Nairobi who had been waiting for change for years.

Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly (MCA) Robert Alai. Photo credit: File photo

“We underrated him. I think he is a better political manager because he knows how to sort out the interests of the various coalitions, sometimes even risking his life,” Mr Alai said.

He said a majority of the people did not expect the governor to work closely with both coalitions in the assembly, where Azimio MCAs are the majority and Kenya Kwanza Alliance the minority.

The governor’s relationship with Azimio has wreaked havoc in his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, splitting city MCAs into two factions.

Despising the party

One faction of UDA ward reps that is led by Minority Leader Anthony Kiragu has accused the governor of despising the party that sponsored him and dishing out key positions in his Cabinet to Azimio members.

Mr Kiragu also claimed that the governor was behind the successful rally of Azimio at Jacaranda Grounds and asked the governor to stop dining with UDA competitors.

However, his remarks have landed him in hot water as another faction of the ruling party that supports the governor’s work came out demanding the removal from office of the Minority Leader, and of Minority Whip Mark Mugambi.

The two have been accused of attempting to sabotage the work of the governor who has been in office for barely six months.

The pro-Sakaja MCAs have also addressed the UDA secretary-general, Senator Veronica Maina, asking her to take disciplinary action against the two.